PM Modi's tribute to VD Savarkar on 101st 'Mann Ki Baat'. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 101st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio programme and paid tributes to Hindutva icon VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He said his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery. The prime minister also praised the education ministry's youth exchange programme 'Yuva Sangam' as a great initiative to promote the country's diversity and people-to-people connection.

Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's 101st ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode:

1. “Veer Savarkar's personality consisted of firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not like the mentality of slavery at all. A few days later, on June 4, is the birth anniversary of Saint Kabirdas ji. The path shown to us by Kabirdas ji is equally relevant even today.”

2. “Gurugram has a unique museum - Museo Camera. It houses a collection of more than 8,000 cameras belonging to the era after 1860. Tamil Nadu's Museum of Possibilities has been designed keeping in mind our Divyang people.”

3. “Today 75 Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in every district of the country. Our Amrit Sarovars are special because they are being built in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kal and the essence of the effort of the people has been put into them.”

4. “In the first round of Yuva Sangam, about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country. Everyone who has been a part of it, is returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives.”

5. “On June 21, we will also celebrate 'World Yoga Day'. Preparations for that too are going on in the country and abroad. You may also keep writing your 'Mann Ki Baat' to me about these preparations.”