PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tributes on Jawaharlal Nehru's 59th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge; Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders on Saturday remembered India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary and paid tributes. “On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

Congress leaders, including Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and former MP Rahul Gandhi, paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Van. Sharing a video, Gandhi paid homage to his great-grandfather and he wrote, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy stands tall, like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he dedicated his life for - Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Modernity.”

His vision and values always guide our conscience and actions, Rahul added.

Kharge, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas strongly propelled India's social, political, and economic development despite challenges. My humble tribute to 'Jawahar of Hind'.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid his homage to the leader. “Respectful tribute to freedom fighter and architect of modern India, former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. The entire nation is indebted to you for your invaluable contribution in the freedom of the country and building of New India,” he tweeted in Hindi.