Highlights: PM Modi says India's vaccine drive relied heavily on 'science-based' approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation, a day after the nationwide cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 1 billion or 100 crore-mark. “PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10am today,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed in a tweet.

India took a little over nine months to cross the milestone, as the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 began on January 16. Currently, only those aged 18 and above are eligible for inoculation. The government aims to fully vaccinate all 944 million adults by the year-end.

