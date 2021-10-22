Home / India News / Highlights: PM Modi says India's vaccine drive relied heavily on 'science-based' approach

PM Modi's address to nation: On Thursday, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 1 billion or 100 crore-mark.
PM Modi addressing nation.
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation, a day after the nationwide cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 1 billion or 100 crore-mark. “PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10am today,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed in a tweet.

India took a little over nine months to cross the milestone, as the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 began on January 16. Currently, only those aged 18 and above are eligible for inoculation. The government aims to fully vaccinate all 944 million adults by the year-end.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST

    ‘Made in India’ should become a national movement like Swachh Bharat: PM Modi

    I urge all the citizens to make ‘made in india’ and ‘vocal for local’ as much of a movement as ‘swachch abhiyaan’. This diwali unlike the last one, we have a sense of belief and confidence: PM Modi

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST

    All citizens feeling power of ‘made in India’: PM Modi

    There was a time when ‘made in this and that country’ was all the rage. Now all citizens are feeling the power of ‘made in India’: PM Modi

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:15 AM IST

    India's vaccine science driven, says PM Modi

    India’s vaccine programme is science driven and scientific approach followed all along, says PM Modi.

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    India's unity was on display during ‘thali bajao’ and lighting diya: PM Modi

    Many people mocked when Indians banged thalis and lit diyas last year. However, it was India's unity that was on display during those events: PM Modi

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST

    India achieved difficult but extraordinary target, says PM Modi

    Yesterday, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 1 billion. We achieved a target which was difficult, but extraordinary: PM Modi

  • Oct 22, 2021 10:01 AM IST

    PM Modi begins address to nation

    Prime Minister Modi's address to nation begins, day after country crossed 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark.

  • Oct 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST

    PM likely to speak on vaccination milestone

    PM Modi's address is likely to be on the country's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossing the 100 crore-mark, which it did on Thursday.

  • Oct 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation at 10am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation will begin at 10am, the PMO announced in a tweet.

