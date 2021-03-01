Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi takes homegrown Covaxin shot, interacts with health staff | In Photos
india news

PM Narendra Modi takes homegrown Covaxin shot, interacts with health staff | In Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged eligible citizens to show up at vaccination centres to get the shot and contribute to making India Covid-19 free.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday. (PMO)

As India rolled out the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the elderly on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first one to be immunised against the viral disease. The government has expanded the vaccinations campaign and under which citizens aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities will be given the shot against the coronavirus disease. 

PM Modi reached New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) early in the morning where he was given the indigenously developed Covaxin by Sister P Niveda. He told Niveda that the jab was administered so quickly that he didn’t even feel it. “Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala (Is it done already? Didn’t even feel it)”, he said to the nurse from Puducherry. 

Modi also urged eligible citizens to show up at vaccination centres to get the shot and contribute to making India Covid-19 free. “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he wrote on Twitter.

Here’s a look at the photos of PM Modi taking the vaccine doing the rounds on social media:

PM Modi with two healthcare workers takes his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.
Health worker P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered the first dose of the vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Health workers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached at New Delhi's AIIMS to get Covid-19 vaccine. (PMO)
At the time of vaccination, PM Modi was seen sporting a traditional gamosa. (PMO)
