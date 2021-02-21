PM Narendra Modi to address BJP top brass ahead of assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers including the national general secretaries and also state presidents on Sunday. This will be the first physical meeting of the party’s new national team ahead of the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory.

"The PM himself being present for the meeting is an indication of how seriously the BJP takes the organisational issues and the expansion and strengthening of the party cadre. The PM usually addresses the national executive," said a party official aware of the details.

On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the national general secretaries and the general secretaries (organisation) of states.

"These meetings acquire significance as they come after the pandemic, which imposed restrictions on physical meetings. At the meeting stock taking will be done; resolutions will be passed and the party's preparation and strategy for the upcoming election will also be discussed," the functionary said.

Sunday's meeting, which will also be attended by state unit presidents, comes amid the ongoing protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws as the party prepares for elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The opposition has attacked the government not just on the farm laws but has also raised questions on the unabated hike in fuel and cooking gas prices.