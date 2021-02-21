PM Narendra Modi to address BJP top brass ahead of assembly elections
- A BJP functionary said that party's preparation and strategy for the upcoming election will also be discussed at the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers including the national general secretaries and also state presidents on Sunday. This will be the first physical meeting of the party’s new national team ahead of the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory.
"The PM himself being present for the meeting is an indication of how seriously the BJP takes the organisational issues and the expansion and strengthening of the party cadre. The PM usually addresses the national executive," said a party official aware of the details.
On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the national general secretaries and the general secretaries (organisation) of states.
"These meetings acquire significance as they come after the pandemic, which imposed restrictions on physical meetings. At the meeting stock taking will be done; resolutions will be passed and the party's preparation and strategy for the upcoming election will also be discussed," the functionary said.
Also Read: Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR
Sunday's meeting, which will also be attended by state unit presidents, comes amid the ongoing protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws as the party prepares for elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
The opposition has attacked the government not just on the farm laws but has also raised questions on the unabated hike in fuel and cooking gas prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mufti urges Centre to start dialogue with Pak after terrorist attack in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir celebrate Urs of Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 countries, 19 states participate in Mega Trade Fair at Bhubaneswar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New travel rules for international arrivals from tomorrow: 8 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan, toll reaches 67
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says next census will be most remarkable digitalised census: NITI Aayog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to address BJP top brass ahead of assembly elections
- A BJP functionary said that party's preparation and strategy for the upcoming election will also be discussed at the meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Nepal PM Bhattarai to fly to New Delhi today for treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 11 million, recoveries over 10.6 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be blast target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
- Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days
- The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal and minimum was 10.4, one degree C below normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox