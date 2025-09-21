PM Modi to address nation today: What is prime minister's speech about? Details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday evening about what's being touted as one of the most significant economic updates of the year: the rollout of the 'NextGen GST' reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm.(ANI)

In his address, PM Modi is expected to discuss the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, which is scheduled to be implemented on Monday (September 22).

Catch PM Modi's address to the nation at 5 pm.

While the full details of PM Modi's speech are still under wraps, PM Modi's YouTube channel indicates that the speech will highlight the new GST reforms and how they will turn the tax system of the country more transparent, technology-enabled, and business-friendly in accordance with the Viksit Bharat vision of the NDA government.

Also Read | Dependence on other countries India’s main enemy, says PM Modi

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's address, the Congress took a swipe at him, asking whether he will address Donald Trump's India-Pakistan "ceasefire" claims and the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B visa holders, or just repeat what is already known on the new GST rates.

What Is 'NextGen GST'?

Earlier this month, the GST Council introduced GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.

Also Read | ‘Will destroy you like Kansa’: BJP hits out at Tejashwi over abuses allegedly hurled at PM Modi's mother

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

What will the new reforms offer?

Simplified tax slabs to reduce confusion among businesses

Real-time input tax credit reconciliation using AI and blockchain

A new compliance rating system for businesses

Automated refunds for exporters and MSMEs

Enhanced interstate coordination for smoother logistics and supply chains

Why the GST reforms matter?

The GST system, launched in 2017, was hailed as India's biggest tax reform since independence at the time. However, it has faced criticism over complex filing procedures, frequent rate changes, and delayed refunds, especially from small businesses.

Also Read | Bengalis tune in to radio at 4 am for Mahalaya, PM Modi extends greetings; ‘tarpan’ offered across India

But with the new 'NextGen reforms', the government has introduced a simplified GST structure with significant rate reductions across key sectors of trade and commerce.

This reform covers essential industries such as leather, footwear, paper, textiles, handicrafts, toys, packaging, and logistics. The aim is to boost existing businesses and startups and incentivise the youth to start businesses and startups.

How will it impact consumers?

Prices of kitchen staples, electronics, medicines, equipment, and automobiles will drop from Monday as the reduced GST rates on about 375 items come into effect.

Also Read | ‘Our only real enemy is…’: PM Modi's big remark amid tariff, H-1B visa concerns

Various FMCG companies have already announced a reduction in prices in view of GST rationalisation.

With GST on most drugs and formulations and medical devices like glucometers and diagnostic kits reduced to 5 per cent, the cost of medicines will come down for the common man. Also, home builders will benefit as GST on cement has been cut to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.