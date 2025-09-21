‘Will destroy you like Kansa’: BJP hits out at Tejashwi over abuses allegedly hurled at PM Modi's mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that abuses were once again hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, this time allegedly by RJD workers during Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’. Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during Bihar Adhikar Yatra at Sarairanjan in Samastipur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Bihar’s politically charged environment, with elections due later this year, recently witnessed a similar controversy when a man on a stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga district allegedly hurled abuses at the PM’s late mother last month.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary alleged on X that Tejashwi Yadav encouraged RJD workers to hurl abuses at Modi’s late mother, calling it a blow to Bihar’s culture and warning that the state’s women will hold him accountable.

“Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour,” wrote deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary on X while sharing the purported video.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which has gone viral on social media.

“This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter parties in opposition? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner,” Choudhary added.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai also launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Rai likened Tejashwi to the mythological figures “Kans” and “Kaliya Naag”, and warned that the electorate would deliver a fitting response in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

“Tejashwi Yadav's goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Narendra Modi and his revered mother in front of him. By repeatedly abusing PM Narendra Modi and his mother, these people are causing havoc. Tejashwi, we will destroy you like Kansa. The people of Bihar will soon destroy you with their votes. You are spewing venom like the Kaliya Naag,” Rai said.

Supporting the same view, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha wrote on X, “Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav's yatra... and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers... It's shocking... This shows their mindset.”

Tejashwi Yadav, expected to lead the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, had launched the ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad on September 16.

In the first leg of the yatra, which concluded on September 20 in Vaishali, the 35-year-old leader covered NDA strongholds including Nalanda, the home district of JD(U) supremo and chief minister Nitish Kumar, and Begusarai, the constituency of BJP leader Giriraj Singh.