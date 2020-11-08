PM Narendra Modi to initiate projects worth Rs 614cr in Varanasi

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 30 projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi via video conference on Monday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and four ministers will attend the ceremony at different venues in the city, the party leader added.

Giving the details at a press conference on Sunday, Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava reiterated that PM Modi will inaugurate 16 schemes worth over Rs 219 crore and lay the foundation of 14 projects worth over Rs 394 crore.

Srivastava said the transformation taking place in Kashi since 2014 was visible on the ground, adding that there was a big difference between the Varanasi of 2020 and the situation in the city pre-2014.

As the local MP, PM Modi had left no stone unturned to ensure all-round development of Varanasi, he said. The cleanliness mission had made lanes and ghats clean, he added.

Six places have been selected for the live telecast of Monday’s programme in the city. Locals and party workers will join the event at the Circuit House, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Shool Tankeshwar Temple, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and Trade Facilitation Centre.

Navratan Rathi, Kashi region BJP media in-charge, said state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, minister in-charge of Varanasi Ashutosh Tandon, minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and the party’s Kashi region president Mahesh Chand Srivastava, will remain present at the Circuit House.

Similarly, UP BJP co-incharge Sunil Ojha and Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava will be present at the commissioner’s auditorium.

Also Read: DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day

Minister of state (independent charge) for tourism and religious affairs Neelkanth Tiwari, along with party workers, will be present at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar will be present at the venue of the Trade Facilitation Centre, Bada Lalpur.

MLAs Avadhesh Singh and Surendra Singh will attend the function at the airport and Shool Tankeshwar temple respectively.