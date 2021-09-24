Live updates: PM Modi to meet US president Joe Biden on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour to the United States, his first official visit to the country since the Democrats took charge. Modi has already met vice-president Kamala Harris, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison, and the CEOs of a number of leading multi-national companies. The Prime Minister's Washington trip will now be capped by a meeting with US president Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Both the leaders are also scheduled to hold a “Quad” summit to mull over key issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

