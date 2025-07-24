PM Narendra Modi's cricket analogy for India-UK ties as Shubman Gill & co. take on England

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used a cricket analogy to describe the India-UK bilateral “partnership” during a joint press briefing with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the end of a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting and the signing of a Free Trade Agreement, at Chequers, in Aylesbury, England, on July 24, 2025. (AFP)

“For both of us (India and Britain), cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat,” Modi said.

“We are committed to building a high-scoring solid partnership,” Modi added.

The prime minister's statement comes even as the Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, is touring England to play a five-test match series.

The free trade agreement eliminated tariffs on products ranging from cars to alcohol, finalising a deal between two major economies at a time when US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies continue to disrupt global trade.

Modi, who said he looked forward to hosting Starmer in India “very, very soon”, touched on a wide array of topics in his speech, ranging from militant attacks in Kashmir and the recent Air India crash to cultural references like curry, besides cricket.

India in fourth Test

India were 264 for four against England at stumps on the opening day of the fourth Test at Manchester on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 58, while KL Rahul scored 46 in an opening stand of 94 runs after India were sent in to bat.

Sai Sudharsan hit his maiden Test fifty, scoring 61 off 151 balls with the help of seven boundaries before being dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt for 37 off 48 balls after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes.

At the close of play, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 19 and giving him company was Shardul Thakur on 19 as well.

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with figures of 2/47, while Chris Woakes (1/43) and Liam Dawson (1/45) picked up a wicket each.