Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon top police officers from across the country to realign policing practices with the national vision of a Viksit Bharat, emphasising the need to modernise systems, transform public perception of the police and deepen youth engagement. PM: Public perception of police must be changed

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, the Prime Minister said the police must enhance professionalism, sensitivity and responsiveness while ensuring citizen-centric service delivery. The three-day conference is themed “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions.”

“Prime Minister stressed on the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness,” said an official statement issued after the conclusion of the three-day conference.

Modi underlined the need to strengthen urban policing and strengthen tourist police, saying rapidly growing cities demand dedicated approaches to public safety and law-and-order management. He also stressed on increasing public awareness of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which have replaced the colonial-era criminal laws.

Calling for greater use of technology, he urged state and UT police to link databases integrated under NATGRID with Artificial Intelligence to produce actionable intelligence. He suggested encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in investigations, noting that deeper forensic application would reinforce the criminal justice system.

The Prime Minister said regular and structured monitoring of banned outfits is essential, along with ensuring holistic development in areas freed from Left-Wing Extremism. He also stressed on innovation in island security and coastal policing to address evolving maritime threats. On narcotics, he reiterated that tackling drug abuse requires a “Whole-of-Government” approach combining enforcement, rehabilitation and community-level intervention.

Detailed deliberations at the conference covered the Vision 2047 road map for policing, trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, use of technology to enhance women safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives abroad and reforms to strengthen forensic-based investigation and prosecution.

Referring to Cyclone Ditwah and other climate-linked emergencies, the Prime Minister called for stronger preparedness and coordinated response mechanisms so that lives are protected and disruption is minimised during natural disasters such as cyclones and floods.

During the ceremony, Modi also presented the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. He also honoured the three best-performing cities under the newly instituted Urban Policing Awards, introduced to encourage innovation and improvement in policing in urban environments.

The conference was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for home sffairs and the Union home secretary. DGsP and IGsP from all states and Union Territories, along with heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, participated in person, while more than 700 officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.