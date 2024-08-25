PM reiterates need for brining youth, non-dynasts into politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said just as youth from a cross section of society came together for independence and contributed to India’s freedom struggle, bringing youth from non-political backgrounds into mainstream politics will help pave the way for a developed India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“Even during the freedom struggle, many people from getting walks of life with no political background came forward and dedicated themselves for the country’s freedom. We need the same spirit to achieve the goal of developed India,” he said in his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.

Reiterating the need for non-dynasts to join politics, Modi said he has received a tremendous response from the younger demographic to his suggestion of bringing 100,000 youngsters from non-political families and backgrounds into politics.

In his Independence Day address on August 15, the PM had said there is a need to give platform to talented youth and fresh blood in politics to pave the way for ending “casteism and dynasty politics.”

“I spoke about the need to bring about one lakh (100,000) people to politics. There is a strong response to this. This shows that many youth are ready to enter politics. They only need the right opportunity and guidance,” the PM said.

The PM has in the past attacked dynastic politics and lashed out at parties that reserve positions of power within the party and, when in government, for their kin.

Underlining the need to usher in changes, which he said have the support of the youth, he said, “Many have written that it is indeed unimaginable for them... Despite their willingness, they are unable to enter politics, as they have no political legacy. Some youngsters have written that they have a good experience of working at the grassroots level, which can help in solving problems, but they have written that family politics suppresses talent.”

The PM said his suggestion has been supported by some who wrote that such an effort will further strengthen democracy. “I hope with a collective effort, youth without any political background or legacy will be able to enter politics. Their experience and enthusiasm will be helpful for the country.”

He further spoke about the country’s Space programme and how it can impact the youth. He said that a year ago, India became the first country to land on the southern tip of the moon when Chandrayaan III landed at the Shiv-Shakti point.

“India became the first country in the world to achieve this feat. Youth of the country are going to benefit from the space programme,” he said.

The PM also spoke about environment, ecology, and waste to wealth initiatives and made a specific mention of how the Moron tribe in Assam has nurtured the hoolock gibbons and the efforts made by wasterpickers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabhua who have set an example of recycling waste.