PM’s ‘Janata Curfew’: Iconic Chandni Chowk, CP shops to down shutters

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:40 IST

Nearly 15 lakh traders in the national capital will be shutting down their shops on Sunday to participate in the ‘Janata Curfew’, the traders’ body announced on Friday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens across the country to remain indoors between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The PM had made a nationwide appeal on Thursday urging citizens to observe a voluntary curfew to fight the virus.

Food and business hubs like Connaught Place, too, will be joining in the curfew. “As this is a national calamity, public health is our top priority. We urge all members to keep all establishments closed on Sunday,” said Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that following the PM’s appeal, a decision was taken for a complete shutdown to be observed on Sunday across the country.

“At least 15 lakh traders in Delhi and about 7 crore all over the country will down their shutters on Sunday to participate in the Janata Curfew. This is the first time when traders have to take such a decision in view of the pandemic. The decision was taken unanimously last night,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.

The major wholesale markets in the city including Walled City’s Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, which have shoppers and businessmen coming from all over the country as well as from overseas, too, will be part of the shutdown. While Sadar Bazar houses more than 25,000 shops, Chandni Chowk alone has over a lakh stores.

“We, anyway, have an off day on Sunday but some shops, vendors and squatters still come down. On this Sunday, however, we will not allow anyone to open as part of the shutdown. It is important for people’s safety. However, we also want to know further guidelines from the government for the markets. While the footfall has reduced to less than half, people are still coming in. We need to devise a strategy if all such markets be shut for a week or on some designated days of the week to fight the disease,” said Paramjeet Singh Pamma, vice-chairman, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association.

According to traders, footfall has drastically reduced in all the markets but there are people who are still coming down from other states for business. Restricting the number of people in the markets is important after the Delhi government on Thursday issued a fresh order allowing not more than 20 people to gather at any public place.

“In response to the PM’s appeal we have decided to shut down the market on Sunday. There are lesser people coming out. We will comply with any further directions of shutdown in view of safety of the visitors as well as the staff as and when it comes,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president, Chandni Chowk Sarvvyapar Mandal.

Besides, industrial areas including Bawana, Narela, Wazirabad and Okhla have also decided to keep the factories shut on Sunday in response to the appeal. “We have urged all the members to shut down their units, big and small alike, to contribute to the fight against coronavirus,” said Ashish Garg, president, Narela Industrial Welfare Association.