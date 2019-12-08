PM stresses police role to make women feel safe

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe and secure, remarks that came against the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over several cases of crimes against women.

At an event in Pune, the Prime Minister also said officials must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society, including women and children.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 54th Director General of Police (DGP)/Inspector General of Police (IG) conference that was held from December 6-8 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister recognised the pulls and pressures confronting police officers in their day-to-day discharge of duties.

Modi also expressed his special interest for the development of the northeastern states, a move that is critical to the government’s Act East Policy, and urged DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create a conducive environment for the development programmes.

At the same event, Union home minister Amit Shah stressed the National Democratic Alliance government’s resolve to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make them more conducive. Shah’s statement came days after the ministry of home affairs asked all state governments to send their suggestions for undertaking a major overhaul and recasting of IPC and CrPC so that it will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice.

At the Pune conference, “the home minister underscored the government’s resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today’s democratic set up”, an official statement said.

There have been debate in different forums in recent times over delay in delivering punishment in heinous crimes where the convicts were yet to be given punishment.

However, at a function in Jodhpur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Saturday that justice can never be instant and “loses its character if it becomes revenge”. His comments came a day after all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad were shot dead in an “encounter” after police said they attacked the team accompanying them.