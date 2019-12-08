e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

PM stresses police role to make women feel safe

At an event in Pune, the Prime Minister also said officials must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society, including women and children.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe and secure, remarks that came against the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over several cases of crimes against women.

At an event in Pune, the Prime Minister also said officials must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society, including women and children.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 54th Director General of Police (DGP)/Inspector General of Police (IG) conference that was held from December 6-8 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister recognised the pulls and pressures confronting police officers in their day-to-day discharge of duties.

Modi also expressed his special interest for the development of the northeastern states, a move that is critical to the government’s Act East Policy, and urged DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create a conducive environment for the development programmes.

At the same event, Union home minister Amit Shah stressed the National Democratic Alliance government’s resolve to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make them more conducive. Shah’s statement came days after the ministry of home affairs asked all state governments to send their suggestions for undertaking a major overhaul and recasting of IPC and CrPC so that it will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice.

At the Pune conference, “the home minister underscored the government’s resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today’s democratic set up”, an official statement said.

There have been debate in different forums in recent times over delay in delivering punishment in heinous crimes where the convicts were yet to be given punishment.

However, at a function in Jodhpur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Saturday that justice can never be instant and “loses its character if it becomes revenge”. His comments came a day after all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad were shot dead in an “encounter” after police said they attacked the team accompanying them.

tags
top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Assam up in arms against CAB
Assam up in arms against CAB
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News