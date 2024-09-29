PM targets Cong over ‘infighting’ in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked how a party that cannot ensure unity among its cadre will bring stability in a state, as he launched an attack on the Congress party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a public meeting for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar on Saturday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is also present. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a rally in Hisar, the PM also hit out at the “royal family” of Congress — a reference to the Gandhi family — accusing the party of being anti-Dalit.

Everyone in the Congress is jostling to become the chief minister, Modi said. “Bapu (Bhupinder Hooda) is also a contender and Beta (Deepender) is also a contender. And together both are engaged in (niptane mein lage hai) settling the others. And seeing all this, aware voters of Haryana are settling (niptane mein lage hai) the Congress,” he said.

“The party which cannot bring unity among its leaders, how will they bring stability in a state,” he asked at the rally in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister ML Khattar, Kiran Choudhry, Kuldeep Bishnoi and other BJP leaders.

Amid all the infighting in the Congress, the PM said, the doors for Dalits and backwards are closed. Congress knows that Dalits don’t give them votes, therefore they hate the entire Dalit community, he alleged.

Modi said during the previous Hooda regime, atrocities on Dalits took place in Gohana, Mirchpur incident took place, there were atrocities and injustice with Dalit daughters, but Congress remained silent. “The atrocities which Congress has committed on Dalits, the community can never forget that,” he said. “Wherever I went in Haryana, I saw no one allows Congress to enter.”

He also alleged that during the previous Congress government, jobs were “given on the basis of money and recommendations”.

Referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on reservation, Modi said Congress’ royal family is saying they will end reservation of Dalits and backwards while the BJP ensured the participation of all sections of society. “Our Chief Minister Saini is moving forward taking everyone along,” he said.

Further attacking the Congress, he said the party does not see anything beyond votes and always considered farmers as votebank. “Congress always made farmers crave for water whereas BJP is resolving their problems,” he said.

Calling the people of Haryana the fiercest patriots, Modi said, “you will have to remember the real face of the Congress. Today’s Congress is in the clutches of ‘urban naxals’. Congress leaders go abroad and meet those people who speak the language of India’s enemies.” His comment was a reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the US, where his speeches drew the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ire.

“Congress party’s international partners are those who are hell bent on defaming India. Congress leaders abroad speak that language which the country’s ill-wishers like,” he said. “You also wonder why Pakistan supports Congress? Pakistan likes policies of the Congress.”

He asked the people of Haryana to be wary of Congress’ promises and intentions.

Accusing the Congress of backing out poll promises made to people of Himachal Pradesh, the PM said, “The people are asking Congress’ Kya hua tera wada (what happened to our promises?) and Congress responds ‘Tum Kaun? (Who are you?). You cannot imagine how much they lied to people of your neighbourhood Himachal Pradesh.”

“I am fortunate that Haryana has given me a lot, taught me a lot. Haryana’s mothers and sisters have given a slogan “Mahra Haryana-Non-stop Haryana” and Haryana’s development should continue non-stop and that’s why people have made up their mind to give chance for third time to BJP,” Modi said.

From everywhere, one voice is heard — “Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se”, he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5. Results for the elections will be announced on October 8.