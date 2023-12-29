PM Modi to announce projects worth 15,000 crore during Ayodhya visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects worth ₹15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh, including the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya and the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, during his visit to the temple town on Saturday, his office said in a statement on Thursday. A view of Shri Ram International Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, in Ayodhya (PTI)

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains, a new category of superfast passenger trains, and six new semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on the occasion.

The Amrit Bharat trains is an LHB push pull train with non air-conditioned coaches. In its statement, the PMO said that this train has locos at both ends for better acceleration, and provides improved facilities for rail passengers.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the temple town comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

In the statement, the PMO said Modi will inaugurate projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across the state.

“Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city,” the statement said.

“In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya,” it added.

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, which has been built at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore under Phase 1, is equipped to handle one million flyers annually, the statement said. “The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities,” it said.

Several domestic airlines have already announced non-stop flights to major cities from the temple town.

On the redevelopment of the railway station, the statement said: “Phase I of redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than ₹240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls.”

The Prime Minister will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains – Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express – on the occasion. He will also flag off Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The statement also said that to enhance accessibility to the upcoming temple, Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

Other inaugurated projects include Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College; four-lane road connecting Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road-Airport, four-lane road till Tedhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via NH-27 bypass Mahobra Bazaar and several beautified roads across the city and the Ayodhya bypass.

“All preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s visit,” Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said.