PM to inaugurate new Jammu rail division, terminal station in Telangana on Jan 6

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several railway projects in Telangana via video conference on Monday. One of the key projects that will be launched is the Jammu railway division, which is expected to improve connectivity for people in the region to other parts of India. Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate rail projects in Telangana tomorrow(Modi website)

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada railway division building, which is part of the east coast railway. The Charlapalli New Terminal station will also be launched on the same day.

Jammu railway division

The Jammu railway division is expected to increase employment opportunities, and contribute towards infrastructure development, tourism and the overall socio-economic development of the region, according to an official statement.

The division will comprise of the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (423 km), Bhogpur-Sirwal-Pathankot (87.21 km), Batala-Pathankot (68.17 km) and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar routes(163.72 km). The combined length of the sections will be 742.1 kilometres.

The Indian railways has 68 divisions under 17 zones currently.

Charlapalli New Terminal station

This new station which will be situated in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana cost close to ₹413 crore. The station will serve as a new coaching terminal along with provision of second entry.

The terminal is touted to be environment-friendly, complete with proper amenities for passengers. It is also expected to ease congestion in the existing coaching terminals such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

On Sunday, PM Modi also inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor which will connect Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

In October, 2024, the prime minister had also inaugurated the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot to improve connectivity.