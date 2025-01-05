Menu Explore
Telangana to implement Rythu scheme from Jan 26, issue ration cards for eligible

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 05, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The chief minister said that under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of ₹12,000 per acre every year to all farmers who are cultivating lands

The Telangana state cabinet on Saturday announced the implementation of “Rythu Bharosa” scheme of providing financial assistance to farmers cultivating lands from January 26, coinciding with the 75th Republic Day of India.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy (PTI)
Chief minister A Revanth Reddy (PTI)

Announcing this at a press conference after the cabinet meeting, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said apart from Rythu Bharosa scheme, the cabinet also decided to issue ration cards to eligible people below poverty line and launch another new scheme, “Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa”, under which landless agriculturists will be given 12,000 per annum, starting January 26.

The chief minister said that under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of 12,000 per acre every year to all farmers who are cultivating lands, compared to 10,000 per acre given by the previous government under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The chief minister clarified that certain categories of land would not be eligible for the Rythu Bharosa scheme. These include lands used for mining, real estate ventures, industrial purposes, road construction, and other non-agricultural activities. Revenue officials will conduct surveys and organise village-level meetings to raise awareness about these exclusions.

Farmers who have switched to non-agricultural activities but whose records have not been updated in revenue records were asked to voluntarily report such changes to the authorities.

“Additionally, landless agricultural labourers’ families in remote villages and tribal hamlets will also receive financial assistance of 12,000 per year under Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that during padayatra, he had found that landless farmers faced significant challenges without government support. The financial aid aims to address their struggles and ensure social inclusion, he said.

The cabinet also addressed the long-pending issue of ration cards. It was decided to issue new ration cards to all eligible families who currently lack them. The initiative aims to ensure food security and eliminate discrepancies in the ration distribution system.

The cabinet decided to name the prestigious Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on Krishna river after former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy and Singur project on Godavari river after state health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha’s father.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the capacity from 15 TMC to 20 TMC under Phases 2 and 3 of the scheme to meet future drinking water needs in Hyderabad.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
