PM to speak at inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on July 8 after the keynote address is delivered by senior Singapore minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The department of economic affairs, under the Union finance ministry, has instituted the annual lecture series in recognition of Jaitley — who was the finance minister between 2014 and 2019 as part of the first term of the Modi government — for his immense contributions to the Indian economy. Jaitley died in August 2019.

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said the theme of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture (AJML) is “Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth” and the keynote address by Shanmugaratnam will cover it.

On July 8 evening, PM Modi will also interact with visiting international delegates during the maiden three-day Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC).

The two annual events coincide as AJML is being organised by the finance ministry, while the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) in partnership with the ministry will host KEC.

More than 50 delegates from 21 countries — including the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, Israel, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and China — are expected to attend the events, said NK Singh, IEG president.

Singh, who was the chairman of the 15th finance commission, will also moderate a panel discussion that will follow the address by Shanmugaratnam, former deputy PM of Singapore, during AJML. The panel discussion will take place between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) secretary-general Mathias Cormann and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya, who was the first vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog, Seth said.

While the first AJML will conclude on July 8, KEC will continue for two more days. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver KEC inaugural address on July 9 after introductory remarks by Harvard Kennedy School professor Robert Lawrence. The theme of KEC 2022 is “Redefining the future”.