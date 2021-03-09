PM to visit B’desh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an overnight visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to join celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the neighbouring country’s independence in 1971, people aware of the matter said on Monday.
The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months and will reflect New Delhi’s emphasis on its ties with Bangladesh which the PM has described as “an important pillar” of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. Modi last travelled abroad in November 2019 and had to scrap his travel plans over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi will be the chief guest at the main event organised by the Sheikh Hasina government to commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s declaring the erstwhile East Pakistan as an independent country, Bangladesh, on March 26, 1971. India, which sided with Bangladesh, helped defeat Pakistani forces who eventually surrendered on December 16, 1971.
Ahead of the visit, Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the “Maitri Setu” or friendship bridge between India and Bangladesh over the Feni river via video conference. Hasina is expected to send a recorded video message marking the inauguration of the key bridge that will give Sabroom in Tripura access to Chittagong port in Bangladesh, the people cited above said.
Sabroom is located just 80 km from the Bangladesh port and the name of the new bridge symbolises the growing bilateral ties. The 1.9-km bridge was built by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation at a cost of ₹133 crore.
With connectivity emerging as a key component in India-Bangladesh relations, Modi will also launch several other projects to ease the movement of goods and people between the two countries. This includes the laying of the foundation stone for a ₹232-crore integrated check post at Sabroom, which will provide new market opportunities for products from the northeastern states and help in seamless movement of passengers.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who was in Dhaka last week to prepare for the PM’s visit, described the deepening strategic ties between the two countries as a “360-degree partnership” and stressed that Modi’s visit will surely be a “very memorable” event.
The visit comes at a time, Indian officials say, when there is tremendous goodwill for the Indian government and its people in Bangladesh on account of New Delhi going the extra mile to make Covid-19 vaccines available to the neighbouring country.
New Delhi has supplied nine million doses of the vaccine to Dhaka, including two million as a gift from the people of India. The remaining seven million doses were sent on a commercial basis after Bangladesh decided to rely on Indian vaccines rather than those pushed by Beijing.
“India has kept the promise that it had made,” a senior government official said, a reference to Modi’s assurance to Hasina during their virtual summit in December. Modi had assured her that the doses would be made available to Bangladesh as and when India produced them, and also offered a partnership in vaccine production. It was at this summit that Hasina declared that “India is our true friend”.
Officials said it was on account of New Delhi delivering on its commitment that Jaishankar returned from Dhaka last week with the sense that Bangladesh’s opposition parties, which are often critical or suspicious of India, had appreciated the move on vaccines.
There are no big-ticket agreements planned during the PM’s visit. The two countries signed seven agreements in areas ranging from hydrocarbons to agriculture at the Modi-Hasina summit in December.
India and Japan are also looking to take up more joint development projects in Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to visit B’desh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National farmers’ database on anvil
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon
- Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is the Haryana Act legal?
- Private firms will likely claim that the law interferes with their constitutional rights to carry on trade freely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why reservation may fail in levelling the field
- From SC-ST social groups, reservations have expanded to OBCs, economically weaker sections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing expulsion, Rohingyas in Jammu plead for protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record GST collections expected in March
- The revenue in March may cross the record Rs.1,19,875 crore collected in January by at least Rs.10,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report on probe against DU V-C Tyagi likely today
- Officials said that an inquiry committee, constituted by the Visitor of Delhi University (DU), the President of India, held its final meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP assembly nod to anti-conversion bill
- BJP MLAs supported the bill and called it a gift for women on the occasion of Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some
- The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On their day, women farmers helm the stir at all sites on Delhi borders
- Throughout the day, women protesters organised marches at the sites while wearing yellow, green scarves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activists flag concerns over debris dumping on Yamuna floodplains
- Responding to HT on Monday, CPWD denied all allegations that the waste from the Central Vista construction site was being dumped on the floodplains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox