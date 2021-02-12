PM Trudeau praised India's move to opt for dialogue with agitating farmers: MEA
- Wednesday’s phone call between Modi and Trudeau is being seen as an effort by both sides to mend fences. The two leaders also discussed India’s efforts in “promoting vaccine production and supply” and working together on access to vaccines.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commended the Indian government’s decision to opt for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.
During their phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders had discussed “Canada and India’s commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue”, according to a readout from Trudeau’s office.
The statement issued by the external affairs ministry on the conversation was silent on this issue. Asked about the matter at a news briefing on Friday, external affairs minister spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “On the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Trudeau commended efforts of the government of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy.”
Srivastava added: “He also acknowledged the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada.”
This was a reference to recent protests outside India’s diplomatic missions in Canada, including the presence of pro-Khalistan elements among the demonstrators. India has repeatedly taken up this issue with the Canadian side.
Ties between India and Canada took a hit in December when Trudeau extended support to Indian farmers protesting against three farm laws. India pushed back against his comments, describing the protest as an internal matter and saying such remarks had the potential to damage bilateral ties.
The Canadian high commissioner was also summoned to the external affairs ministry in December and served a demarche or formal diplomatic representation over Trudeau’s comments.
Wednesday’s phone call between Modi and Trudeau is being seen as an effort by both sides to mend fences. The readout from Trudeau’s office said the two leaders also discussed India’s efforts in “promoting vaccine production and supply” and working together on access to vaccines.
The external affairs ministry said in a statement that Trudeau informed Modi about “Canada's requirements of Covid-19 vaccines from India”. Modi assured Trudeau that “India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries”.
Canada is among the countries that is expected get made-in-India vaccines in the coming weeks, officials have said.
