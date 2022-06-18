PM unveils projects worth 21k cr in Gujarat

Ahmedabad

On the second day of his visit to Gujarat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹21,000 crore, and visited a Mahakali temple in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district and unfurled a flag on its spire.

Participating in the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara, the PM said that empowerment of women has been a priority for his government as their rapid progress is necessary for the development of the 21st-century India.

“Rapid development of women, their empowerment is important for the rapid development of the 21st century India. Today, India is making plans, taking decisions keeping in mind the needs, aspirations of women. From the armed forces to mines, my government has opened all doors for women to join the career of their liking,” he said.

“We have created many new programmes by taking into account all the stages of a woman’s life cycle. Making the lives of women easier, reducing their troubles and giving them opportunities to move ahead — these are some of the topmost priorities of our government,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district and unfurled a red flag on the spire of the 11th century temple, months after a dargah located there was shifted with the consent of its caretakers. “Today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations,” he said.

While unveiling the projects, Modi said that when he took over as the chief minister of Gujarat two decades back, malnutrition was a big challenge. “Ill-health not just affects a mother, but also the coming generations. It determines the life of the child as well... Malnutrition was a big challenge here two decades ago when Gujarat gave me an opportunity to serve,” he said.

Since then, the government started working towards curbing the problem, and the results of the efforts were visible now, the PM said after the launch of ₹800-crore Mukhya Mantri Matrushakti Yojana.

Poshan Sudha Yojana, another programme that addresses the nutritional needs of pregnant women, has been expanded to all tribal-dominated areas of Gujarat, he said, adding that around 136,000 tribal women will benefit from it.

“The number of beneficiaries of such projects has today increased to around 58 lakh (5.8 million),” he said, listing several women-oriented projects run by the central government, including e-Mamata portal, observing September as ‘Poshan Maah’ (nutrition month), Ujjwala Yojana, Nal Se Jal and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

“We have tried to give more opportunities in the decision-making space to promote women in Gujarat at every level. Understanding the management ability of women, sisters have been given leadership roles in many projects at village level,” he said.

Houses being allocated to women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have made them owners of properties worth ₹3,000 crore, he said.

The Prime Minister also unveiled 18 railway projects, including the 357 Km long New Palanpur-Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; gauge conversion of 166 km long Ahmedabad-Botad section and electrification of 81 km long Palanpur-Mitha Section, worth ₹16,000 crores.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati Stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector.

During the programme, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over ₹680 crore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around ₹425 crores and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

While inaugurating the temple, PM Modi said the centres of faith and spiritual glory of India are now being re-established.

“For five centuries and even after 75 years of Independence the flag atop Ma Kali temple was not unfurled, today it is being done. The flag unfurled at the temple is not just a symbol of our spirituality, but it says that centuries change, eras go by, but our faith remains eternal,” the PM said.

“You have seen that a grand Ram temple is being built at Ayodhya. The Kashi Vishwanath temple complex has already been rebuilt and the same is the case with the Kedarnath temple. Our centres of faith and spiritual glory of India are being re-established. The rebuilding of Ma Kali temple at Pavagadh is part of the same ‘gaurav yatra’,” Modi said.

During a visit to his home state where Assembly elections are due by year-end, the PM also met his mother who entered the 100th year of her life.

“Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt Heeraba Modi is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year,” the PM Modi wrote in a blog post dedicated to his mother.

In the blogpost, Modi called her a “symbol of resilience,” someone who finds happiness in others’ joys, and who is “as simple as she is extraordinary”, “just like all mothers”.

(With agency inputs)