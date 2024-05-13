 PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

PTI |
May 13, 2024 01:19 PM IST

PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

Patna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City.

PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib
PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

Modi reached the takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib wearing a Sikh turban, bowed his head in Darbar Sahib and also served 'langar' to devotees at the Gurdwara.

"Prayed at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience divinity, serenity and rich history of this sacred place. This Gurudwara has a close link with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Our Government had the honour of marking his 350th Parkash Utsav in a grand manner. May the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire and guide us all," PM wrote in a post on X immediately after visiting the Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib.

"Sikhism is rooted in the principles of equality, justice and compassion. Central to Sikhism is seva. This morning in Patna, I also had the honour of taking part in seva as well. It was a very humbling and special experience," PM said.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat was also present when the PM visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib.

"It's a historic day and a matter of pride for us ... .Modi Ji is the first Prime Minister who visited takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib," Prasad told reporters after the PM's visit.

"Modi Ji cooked food at the Gurdwara, baked rotis and served the community kitchen to people with his own hands," Prasad said.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News
News / India News / PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
