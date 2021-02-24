PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the government is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers as the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-Kisan scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government completed two years.

"Over the last seven years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

"On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers are inspiring," he added.

The scheme was formally launched on February 24, 2019, with the aim to augment the income of the farmers by providing income support to all landholding farmers’ families across the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PM Kisan scheme:

1. The scheme is centrally funded and became effective from December 1, 2018. The cut-off date for the identification of beneficiaries with regard to their eligibility was February 1, 2019.

2. Under the scheme, an amount of 6000 rupees per year is transferred in three instalments of 2000 rupees directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. Landholding farmers’ families from both urban and rural areas can apply for the scheme. However, farmers who pay income tax, institutional landowners and retired pensioners with monthly pensions over 10,000 are not eligible for the scheme.

3. Registration for the scheme can be done online as well as offline. In order to register online, farmers have to visit the official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/. In the farmer’s portal on the official website, to register click on ‘new farmer registration’. Following that, fill in the general information after which registration on the portal is completed. Common service centres (CSCs) register farmers for the scheme as well.

4. Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration. Landholding papers and bank account details must also be submitted along with Aadhaar.

5. Special provisions have been made in the scheme for the north-eastern states where land ownership rights are community-based and in Jharkhand, which does not have updated land records and restrictions on the transfer of land.