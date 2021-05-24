PM-led panel to decide CBI director’s name today

A high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, will meet today to decide the name of next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, people familiar with the development said.

The post of CBI director has been lying vacant since February 3 when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure. Additional director Praveen Sinha has been holding the post since then as the interim chief of the premier agency.

People cited above said a list of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from 1984 to 1987 batches was given to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after clearance by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and department of personnel and training (DoPT). However, there is a possibility that officers from 1988 batch might also be considered for the post.

The meeting is likely to take place at 7 pm at Prime Minister’s residence, when the panel will deliberate on the names given to them, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan may move Supreme Court for uniform vaccine policy

Among the top contenders for the coveted post are 1984 batch IPS officers YC Modi (currently director general of National Investigation Agency), and Rakesh Asthana (director general of Border Security Force); and 1985 batch officers Subodh Jaiswal (director general of Central Industrial Security Force), Loknath Behera (Kerala police chief), and HC Awasthy (Uttar Pradesh police chief).

Modi, Asthana, Behera and Awasthy have had considerable experience in CBI in the past and have investigated some crucial cases.

One of the officers said that if the panel decides to consider 1988 batch as well for the post, then Praveen Sinha may also be a strong contender to lead the agency permanently.

“There are high chances that the panel doesn’t agree on one name today and there could be another meeting,” said an officer.