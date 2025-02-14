PM Modi, Amit Shah lead tributes on Pulwama terror attack anniversary

Leaders across party lines on Friday paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on the sixth anniversary of the tragic incident. Paramilitary personnel at the memorial for the Pulwama attack martyrs. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the sacrifices of the security personnel, stating that their dedication to the nation would never be forgotten.

“Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Union home minister Amit Shah condemned terrorism and reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to eradicating it from India.

“On behalf of the nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the human race, and the whole world has united against it. Be it a surgical strike or air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy the terrorists by running a campaign with a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against them,” Shah said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes, highlighting the nation’s commitment to honouring the fallen soldiers.

“On this day in 2019, India lost our brave CRPF personnel in a gruesome terrorist attack in Pulwama. Their sacrifice for the nation will never be forgotten. I pay homage to them and offer unwavering support to their families. India stands united in honouring their valour, and we remain resolute in our fight against terrorism,” Singh said.

The Pulwama terror attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 personnel. In retaliation, India launched the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a few days later.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his respects, and said, “As an indebted nation, we salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of our Pulwama martyrs. Our heartfelt gratitude towards them. Their selfless sacrifice for Bharat Mata shall never be forgotten.”

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid tributes to India’s martyrs.