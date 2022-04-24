Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi has set goal of making India no. 1 in the world by 2047: Amit Shah
india news

PM Modi has set goal of making India no. 1 in the world by 2047: Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he Union home minister Amit Shah said: “People will not forget about the jungle raj, the spate of murders, loot and scams by merely removing the photograph of (Rashtriya Janata Dal chief) Lalu Prasad from its posters.”
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses Vijayotsav of Veer Kunwar Singh, at Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop, Jagdishpur (bhojpur)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“Our Prime Minister has set a target to make India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation will be celebrating the centenary of its Independence,” the Union minister, who was addressing a function held in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, said.

The programme was marked by more than 77,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers waving the tricolour, together, for five minutes.

Shah also recalled the role played by the BJP, along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, in ridding Bihar of “jungle raj”.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said: “People will not forget about the jungle raj, the spate of murders, loot and scams by merely removing the photograph of (Rashtriya Janata Dal chief) Lalu Prasad from its posters.”

“Can we ever forget the state’s condition during the Lalu-Rabri regime?” he asked.

Shah’s remarks came against the backdrop of chief minister Kumar attending an iftaar party hosted by former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi and her son, Tejashwi Yadav. Political acrimony gave way to social niceties as all members of Devi’s family accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister.

Hitting back, RJD state spokesperson and former MLA, Shakti Singh Yadav, said: “Those calling RJD rule as ‘jungle raj’ should remember that people have not forgotten the Godhra riots and how the accused in Malegaon blast case was made an MP.”

Vijay Swaroop

Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

