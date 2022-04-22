Rumours fly as Nitish visits Lalu’s family
In a move that has set off intense speculation about a political realignment in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi, hours after her husband Lalu Prasad, who has been Kumar’s sworn rival in state politics for long barring a few years they have joined hands for, was granted bail in a fodder scam case he was earlier convicted in.
CM Kumar, who walked to the nearby residence of Rabri Devi to attend the Iftaar party he had been invited for, spent around 20 minutes there, sitting with Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is currently leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member.
Kumar’s visit to the first family of the RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar, is his first in the last five years and came a day ahead of visit of union home minister Amit Shah, whose party BJP is the biggest constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Of late, some BJP leaders have been vocal against CM Kumar, whose party JD-U was, for the first time, relegated to the junior partner in the ruling alliance in the state after the 2020 assembly polls.
At the Iftaar party, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan and BJP leader and Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain were also present when the CM visited Rabri Devi’s residence.
“The fact that Kumar is uncomfortable in his new innings with an increasingly assertive BJP is evident in more ways than one. However, Kumar has positioned himself in such a way that BJP does not want to openly offend him, but still want to call the shots. This may be Kumar’s way of sending the message a few hours before Shah’s visit in his characteristic style,” said social analyst Nawal Kishore Choudhary.
Shahnawaj Hussain said not much political meaning should be derived from Kumar’s presence at the party.” When I was in New Delhi, my party used to be attended by political leaders from all major parties. Even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had come on many occasions,” he said.
-
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
-
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
-
HC grants bail to RJD chief Lalu in 5th fodder scam case
The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Jal chief Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawals from government treasury at Doranda in Ranchi in which a special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to five years in prison. His lawyers said he could walk out of jail by middle of next week.
-
Low supply hits fuel stations in city
With petrol and diesel in short supply, operations at fuel stations across the city were affected on Friday, with a few of them in south Mumbai running dry. According to petrol dealers, bulk consumers have been purchasing fuel from retail outlets after the discontinuation of discounted rates, leading to low supply. Bulk purchasers include the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.
-
Will hardline Hindutva politics make a comeback in Maharashtra?
In the run-up to the key urban local body polls in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are attempting to bring the hardline Hindutva agenda back on the table which might work to their advantage but at the same time could stir the political pot. Over three decades later, the state may see the resurgence of Hindutva.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics