Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 on September 2, an event that has grown twice the size of last year’s edition, claimed the government. The event will take place at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi from September 2 to 4, 2025. PM Modi to inaugurate Fourth edition of SEMICON on Sept 2

For the first time, SEMICON India will feature four country pavilions from Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. Six country-specific roundtables are also planned with the US, Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia. Nine states, in comparison to six states last year, are expected to participate in the event. No Chinese exhibitors are participating this year despite China being a leading nation in semiconductors.

This year, 350 exhibitors have set up booths, compared to fewer than 200 last year. The number of booths has risen to 1,100, reflecting the increased interest in India’s semiconductor sector. Over 50 CXOs

and delegates from 33 countries are expected to attend, alongside researchers and academicians.

“We had to turn away possible exhibitors this year,” said IT Secretary S Krishnan, adding that the strong participation shows “growing confidence in India for manufacturing in the semiconductor space” and “substantial enthusiasm from members of the global semicon industry.”

When asked about moving beyond 28 nm chip technology, Krishnan said that while advanced nodes such as 18 nm come with higher costs, India’s current focus is on mature technologies that continue to have strong global demand.

“We have practically committed almost the entire ₹76,000 crore allocated under the mission. The remaining funds will likely be directed towards smaller projects. Under ISM 1.0, about ₹65,000 crore was set aside for semiconductor fabs, ₹10,000 crore for upgrading the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, and ₹1,000 crore for the design-linked incentive scheme.” The secretary did not comment on ISM 2.0.

The event will also bring together senior leaders from major global companies such as Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, KLA, Lam Research, Merck, Micron, PSMC, Rapidus, Sandisk, Siemens, SK Hynix, Tata Electronics, and Tokyo Electron. The Prime Minister will also host a CEOs’ roundtable during the event.

SEMICON India 2024 saw a footfall of around 10,000. This year, organisers expect more than 15,000 attendees.

Krishnan added that the prime minister, from the dias of the Red Fort on Independence Day had highlighted the progress made under the Semiconductor India Mission (ISM), such as the upcoming 10 projects cleared under the mission at various stages of implementation and the first “Made in India” chip by the end of this year.

The secretary added that there is intense competition between several semiconductor units under ISM to churn out the first made-in-India chip. A senior ministry official had told HT earlier that the contenders of this fierce competition are based out of Gujarat, namely Tata-Micron OSAT, CG Power-Renesas OSAT, and Kaynes Technology OSAT, all located in Sanand.