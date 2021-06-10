PM Modi’s leadership brought development to N-E: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an end to extremism and arms trafficking in the north-east (N-E). He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of a party office in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, there has been a rise in connectivity, infrastructure, sports, and organic farming in the region.

Donning an Arunachali Bolup hat, Nadda told party workers,“N-E was earlier known for extremism, blockades, drugs, arms trafficking, corruption, and communal tensions,” but PM Modi’s Act East campaign has brought development to the region.

He added that in the last five years, PM Modi visited the N-E about 30 times.

Speaking about Covid-19 management, Nadda said India’s current vaccine production of 10 million doses per month will increase to 60-70 million doses by July and to 100 million by September, this year.

Be it the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide free ration to the poor or the provision of stipend to Covid orphans, Nadda said, PM Modi has always been at the forefront of the fight.

“Even in times when the Opposition played politics over the Covid situation, PM Modi was committed to make the nation stand strong against the virus,” he said.