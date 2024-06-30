PM releases three books on life of former vice president Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during a ceremony released three books on the life and journey of former vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, in a ceremony on Sunday (ANI Photo)

The three books – a biography, a photo chronicle, and a pictorial biography – were released by the PM on the eve of Naidu’s 75th birthday via a video conference.

The books are titled “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service”, “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice President of India”, and a photo chronicle and pictorial biography in Telugu titled “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu.” These books will be released on the occasion of Naidu’s 75th birthday on July 1.

Addressing the ceremony online, Modi said that these books will inspire the readers and will guide them towards the path of national services.

“Tomorrow, July 1st, is Naidu Ji’s birthday. His life journey is completing 75 years. These 75 years have been of extraordinary achievements...I am happy that today I got the opportunity to release his biography along with two more books. I believe that these books will inspire people and show them the right path for national service”, Modi said while addressing the crowd via video conference.

Naidu, several other leaders and prominent personalities attended the book launch event in Hyderabad.

Having worked with Naidu for many years, the PM said his journey has been full of experiences which one must learn from. “It is inspirational how a child from a farmer family has taken on to secure important positions in the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Naidu’s wit and one-liners during his speech. “His (Naidu’s) ideas hold depth and wit at the same time. His thoughts and ideas have vision and wisdom,” said the PM.

Invoking the Emergency of 1975, the PM said, “Naidu Ji remained in prison for 17 months and has been among the leaders who fought fearlessly against the Emergency.”

While talking about his role as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Modi said, “In your tenure as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Bill to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was passed. Your handling of the situation in the house was commendable.”

Thanking the PM, Naidu said, “You are doing good work. You have taken many initiatives for the downtrodden, the poor and the underprivileged sections of the society.”

He also mentioned how development and welfare should go hand in hand. “We should not be tempted by freebies and make the people of the country lazy. A helping hand in the form of a free ration is useful but skilled development is the need of the hour,” said Naidu.