PNB fraud case: CBI wants narco test of former deputy manager of bank

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:28 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday moved plea for polygraph test and narco analysis test of former deputy manager of Punjab National Bank Gokulnath Shetty arrested in connection with a fraud case.

The special public prosecutor for CBI moved a plea seeking Shetty’s consent for tests pleading that they need to know about the pecuniary benefits received by the accused. The plea is scheduled for hearing by next week.

“The assets and quid pro quo revealed so far during the investigation is miniscule as compared to the quantum of the fraud or Rs 7080.86 crore. In order to ascertain his other motives and details of undue pecuniary advantage obtained by him, as one of the main conspirators, it is very much essential to conduct polygraph test and narco analysis test,” reads the application filed by CBI.

Shetty was arrested by CBI in March last year and a month later his custody was obtained by Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering case against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

