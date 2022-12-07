Poachers kill tiger in Panna reserve, hang carcass from tree

The carcass of a two-year-old male tiger was found hanging from a tree in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday morning, senior officials said, adding that it was a case of poaching.

According to forest officials, the tiger was killed near Vikrampur village in Panna range.

Chhatarpur chief conservator of forest (CCF) Sanjeev Jha said the post-mortem will reveal the aim of the poachers. “The body is being brought down by FSL and an expert team for post-mortem. It is a poaching but the purpose of poaching will be found out after post-mortem. The body parts are stated to be intact. A dog squad team of Satna and Panna Tiger Reserve reached the spot for investigation.”

This is the third killing of a tiger in the reservethis year. In 2009, big cats were wiped out from the reserve prompting the government to relocate some under a special project. The reserve is now home to 46 tigers.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting with forest officials and police on Wednesday. “In the meeting, the CM said the poachers will not be spared. He directed police and forest officials to nab those responsible. He also instructed them to enhance security of big cats,” said JN Kansotia, principal secretary forest department.

According to another senior official who attended the meeting, Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh was the home of cheetahs and such poaching incidents will affect the image of the state as well as country so they cannot be ignored.

In a high-profile translocation project, eight cheetahs were moved from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. They are presently living inside a 6-km soft release enclosure in the park.

