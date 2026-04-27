...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Pocket mein pyaaz’: Amid a heatwave, minister Scindia says he doesn't use AC, pulls out an onion

“I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you,” Scindia said.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 09:43 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
Advertisement

Northern states in India have been reeling under heatwave conditions, with other regions of the country also witnessing hot and humid weather, over the past few days. Amid this, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday shared a “traditional” hack at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh, urging people to carry an onion in their pocket.

Scindia reached into his pocket and took out an onion to show it to the crowd.(X/ @ANI)

“I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you (Pocket mein pyaaz le jao…kuch nahi hoga),”he said in Shivpuri.

While making the remark, Scindia reached into his pocket and took out an onion to show it to the crowd, a video shared by ANI news agency showed.

The India Meteorological Department had on Sunday warned of heatwave conditions across several parts of the country, with the maximum temperature crossing the 4-degree mark over most parts. The only exceptions were the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India, where temperatures remained below 36 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Akola, according to IMD. The weather department stated heatwave conditions were likely between April 27 and April 29 in Jammu and Kashmir, between April 28 and April 30 in Himachal Pradesh, and between April 27 and May 1 in Punjab and West Rajasthan.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat and parts of Chattisgarh will experience hot and humid conditions till April 28, according to IMD. However, there might be a gradual shift in temperatures, with IMD indicating slight relief from Tuesday.

With overcast skies and the return of rain, the maximum temperature is likely to fall to 40–42°C on Tuesday and dip further to 39–41°C on Wednesday.

 
jyotiraditya scindia heatwave onion
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / ‘Pocket mein pyaaz’: Amid a heatwave, minister Scindia says he doesn't use AC, pulls out an onion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.