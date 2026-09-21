POCSO accused teacher in Bengaluru jumps off SP office building, dies

A 49-year-old teacher accused of sexually assaulting children died after jumping from the third floor of the district Superintendent of Police's office complex in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

The cops said that the man was arrested on Saturday evening following a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting several children at the school. (PTI/ Representative)

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the deceased was a native of Vijayanagara district. Police said that he worked as a physical education teacher at a private school in Channapatna taluk.

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The incident occurred at the Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police's office complex in Ramanagara on Sunday.

The police said that a CCTV video also captured the act, in which he could be seen pushing a constable, running towards the railing and jumping from the third floor of the SP office complex.

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The POCSO case against the deceased

The cops said that the man was arrested on Saturday evening following a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting several children at the school.

A senior police officer told PTI that a case was registered against him based on the complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} After undergoing a medical examination at a government hospital in Bengaluru, the accused was brought to the SP's office on Sunday as part of further procedures before being handed over to judicial custody, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After undergoing a medical examination at a government hospital in Bengaluru, the accused was brought to the SP's office on Sunday as part of further procedures before being handed over to judicial custody, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Why was the deceased at the SP office?

The accused was on the third floor of the building, in the Measurement Collection Unit, to have his fingerprints recorded. While being escorted back to the police vehicle, he allegedly pushed away a constable who was accompanying him and jumped from the third floor of the building.

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The accused sustained grievous injuries and was taken to the district hospital, where he died later, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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