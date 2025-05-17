Police arrest 3 Bangladeshi women in Delhi after Facebook romance leads to illegal entry

In a major action against illegal immigration, the Foreigners Cell of North West District Police arrested three Bangladeshi women who were living without documents in Delhi’s Mahendra Park area. A trap was set in the early hours of 15 May, leading to the arrest of the main suspect.(Unsplash/representative )

One of the women confessed to developing a romantic relationship via Facebook with an Indian man, who later facilitated her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border, according to news agency ANI.

The operation followed detailed surveillance and careful digital tracking, as per the ANI report.

The case began when police received a tip and examined a Facebook reel posted by one of the suspects.

The video showed a local ice cream cart and nearby buildings. Using this clue, officers searched almost 50 lanes to locate the exact place. A trap was set in the early hours of 15 May, leading to the arrest of the main suspect. She was posing as a transgender person and was known in the area as Deepa.

Met Indian man via Facebook

According to DCP North West Bhisham Singh, “She confessed to developing a romantic relationship via Facebook with an Indian man, who later facilitated her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border. The duo then moved to Delhi and started living together in a rented accommodation.”

Based on more inputs, two other Bangladeshi women were also held. Both first claimed they were Indian citizens and lived with their husbands. But their statements did not match, and police found evidence in their phones and belongings.

Police recovered two smartphones with the banned IMO app, said to be used for contacting families in Bangladesh, along with one keypad phone.

After sustained questioning, the three women admitted to crossing the border illegally through the Hili and Benapur routes. They had travelled by train to Delhi and were living with Indian partners using false identities.

They have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), RK Puram, for deportation. Police are still investigating to find out who may have helped them stay in India.