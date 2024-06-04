Police arrest Chhattisgarh activist over ‘Maoist links’

RAIPUR: Human rights activist Suneeta Potam was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city on Monday in connection with several cases pertaining to Maoist activity, including murder, police said. Bastar range inspector general of police (IGP) Sunderaj P said the activist is a key operative of the Maoists’ urban network and frontal organisation. (AFP)

Providing details, Bastar range inspector general of police (IGP) Sunderaj P said Potam, an activist in the region, is a key operative of the Maoists’ urban network and frontal organisation.

“The 25-year-old was arrested by a team of Bijapur police from Raipur, where she was living with a false identity. She is a resident of Korcholi village under Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur and is a key operative of the Maoists’ urban network and frontal organisation,” Sunderaj said.

“At least 12 warrants are pending against Potam in three different police stations in Bijapur for offences related to murder, attempt to murder, loot, provocative speeches and causing damage to government property,” he added.

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said of the 12, seven were filed in Gangaloor police station, four in Mirtur police station and one in Bijapur police station.

“She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a local court,” the IGP said.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) slammed the activist’s arrest and alleged the action was initiated as she was fighting against police atrocities.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh unit of PUCL said Potam is an “adivasi activist and human right defender” and “an active member of PUCL Chhattisgarh and of national women’s organization WSS (Women against Sexual Violence and State Repression) since 2015”.

As a human rights defender, Potam has been a thorn in the eyes of Bijapur police as she has been raising her voice against atrocities, especially on women, committed by them, the PUCL claimed. “At the local level, she has been leading ongoing protests against widening of roads piercing through several villages, cutting hundreds of fruit bearing trees without holding any gram sabha in complete violation of the PESA Act,” it said.

It demanded an independent investigation and alleged false cases had been foisted on her.