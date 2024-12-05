Police: Cinemas to face action if movies are released before prescribed time

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Bengaluru Urban district Jagadish G on Wednesday issued orders directing police to take legal action against cinemas and multiplexes showing movies before the prescribed timings. On November 5, tickets for Pushpa 2 were allegedly sold on the Book My Show platform for screenings set to start after 3 am, which is a clear violation of Rule 41 of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act (File photo)

The DC issued the orders after violations of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act, where cinemas were found screening films before the legally allowed start time of 6.30 am.

According to officers familiar with the matter, the authorities have identified at least 42 cinemas in Bengaluru where tickets for early screenings were sold. In response, the DC instructed the police to ensure strict action against violators.

“The concerned authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly and take necessary steps to enforce compliance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act to prevent such illegal screenings in the future,” the DC’s directive stated.

On November 5, tickets for Pushpa 2 were allegedly sold on the Book My Show platform for screenings set to start after 3 am, which is a clear violation of Rule 41 of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act. The Act prohibits screenings before 6.30 pm and mandates that the last show of the day must not begin after 10.30 pm.

City Central DCP Shekhar H. Tekkannanavar confirmed the development, saying, “We have received the instruction from the Deputy Commissioner and have already communicated with the management of cinema theaters and multiplexes. They have promised to adjust the timings and cancel early shows. We will monitor for any violations on Thursday morning and will initiate legal action against violators.”

G Parthasarathy, manager of multiplex in Gopalan Mall in Mysore road, said: “We will adhere to the law. To avoid the rush, many multiplexes’s started early shows, but after instruction by police everyone changed their schedules.”