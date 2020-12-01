e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police detain Bilkis Dadi, face of Shaheen Bagh protests, as she joins farmers’ protest at Singhu Border

Police detain Bilkis Dadi, face of Shaheen Bagh protests, as she joins farmers’ protest at Singhu Border

Bano, along with two other grandmothers emerged as the face of NRC-CAA protests earlier this year. Her husband died about 11 years ago and she currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh taken away by police as she arrives at Singhu Border to sit with protesting farmers against the farm laws.
Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh taken away by police as she arrives at Singhu Border to sit with protesting farmers against the farm laws. (HT photo/ Vipin Kumar)
         

Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who earned the moniker “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh” was detained by police on Tuesday as she joined farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws at the Singhu Border in Delhi.

“We are the daughters of farmers... We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” Bano said earlier, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Several former sportspersons to return awards

Bano, along with two other grandmothers emerged as the face of NRC-CAA protests earlier this year. Her husband died about 11 years ago and she currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. They have been camping in and around Delhi demanding that the laws should be taken back by the Centre.

Also Read | ‘Will reach solution’, says Agri Minister as govt holds meeting with farmers

The Centre has invited representatives of farmer groups for the next round of talks today. The talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but they got preponed after Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union home minister Amit Shah met twice on Monday to discuss the issues.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In