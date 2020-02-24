Police exchange fire with Maoists in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:26 IST

The police and Maoists exchanged fire in Balaghat district, 431 kilometers south east of Bhopal, on Monday leading to recovery of items of daily use at the encounter site. One of the Maoists is believed to have been injured, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police, Balaghat, Abhishek Tiwari said the police got information that a team of Maoists was camping in the jungles of Kosam Dehi in Behla police circle. When the police force entered the jungle, the Maoists fired at them.

He said, “The police force fired at least 100 rounds during the encounter which went on for two hours from 9 am to 11 am. The Maoists fled the spot leaving the items of daily use behind. One of the Maoists is believed to have sustained bullet injuries.”

He said a search operation was still going on to track down the Maoists.