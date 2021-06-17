Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Police file supplementary charge sheet in Republic Day violence case

The supplementary charge sheet was filed before chief metropolitan magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:16 AM IST
While police have alleged that the violence on Republic Day was a well-planned conspiracy to defame the government, the farmer leaders have rejected the allegations. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI)

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the violence at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day earlier this year. This is the second charge sheet filed in the case — on May 17, police charged 16 people for being a part of the violence on Delhi’s streets and in the Red Fort complex, and hoisting the farmer’s union flag and a religious flag from the ramparts of the fort.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed before chief metropolitan magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar who deferred taking cognisance of the offences to June 19, when he will take cognisance of the main charge sheet as well as the one filed on Thursday.

While the first charge sheet concerned the violence at Red Fort and the video evidence against each person on the day of the incident, the supplementary charge sheet has statements from CISF personnel who were the first witnesses to the violence and were also allegedly attacked by rioters.

In their statements, CISF personnel arrated how the rioters broke open the locks of the Lahori Gate and stormed the Red Fort. The CISF also documented the items that were allegedly stolen by rioters when they forcibly entered the Red Fort complex.

In the first charge sheet, police charged 16 persons, including farmer leaders such as Iqbal Singh and Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

While police have alleged that the violence on Republic Day was a well-planned conspiracy to defame the government, the farmer leaders have rejected the allegations and said a few protesters, mainly youngsters got carried away and went to the Red Fort on their own accord.

One farmer was killed and at least 394 police personnel and 10 other farmers were injured in the violence.

Many protesters also entered the Red Fort and hoisted the two flags from the ramparts of the fort

