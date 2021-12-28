Police foil another terror plot in Jammu, 1 arrested with grenades

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:58 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday that they have arrested a suspected terrorist linked to the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was allegedly tasked by his handlers in Pakistan to carry out grenade attacks in Jammu city.

The accused identified as Mohammad Ashraf, son of Ghulam Din of Lar, Mahore in Reasi district was arrested at a check post at Narwal bypass Sunday evening.

He was currently residing in Peerbagh colony, Sunjwan in Jammu.

“Late Sunday evening at 1930 hrs, a man roaming suspiciously tried to flee away from the naka (check post) on seeing police personnel but he was apprehended,” said Mukesh Singh, inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu.

The police seized two hand grenades that were concealed in a bag he was carrying, he added.

Police have filed an FIR and registered a case under the Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Bagh-e-Bahu police station.

“The arrested person is linked with the proscribed terrorist organization LeT and was tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade attacks in the city,” the IGP said.

“The handler across was in contact with more terror operatives for whom a search is in progress. With the timely action by Jammu police, possible terror attacks in Jammu city have been averted”, he added.

This is the second terror module linked with the LeT which has been busted by the Jammu police in the past one week. A similar module linked with The Resistance Force (TRF), an offshoot of the LeT, was busted earlier in which two persons Raees Ahmad Dar of Qazigund and Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh of Kulgam were arrested with one AK assault rifle, two magazines of the rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition, a pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were seized.