Police inspector dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh; family alleges work pressure

A 52-year-old inspector of police allegedly died by suicide due to work-related pressure in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Monday, his family members claimed.

The police inspector was transferred from Kadapa to Tadipatri in September last year. (Representative file image)

Anantapur superintendent of police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, however, told reporters that the inspector had resorted to the extreme step due to long-standing family disputes.

Even on Sunday night, the inspector had an altercation with his wife over some family dispute, he said.

The police inspector, who hailed from Chandragiri town of Chittoor district, was transferred from Kadapa to Tadipatri in September last year, the SP said, adding that the inspector is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

“The body was found in his bedroom. We have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and taken up the investigation,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the deceased person’s daughter said her father died due to work-related stress.

“For the last three months, my father was complaining about facing difficulties due to work pressure,” she said.

The suicide case led to a verbal duel between former Tadipatri MLA, municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy and present the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

Prabhakar alleged that the inspector had been under constant pressure from the MLA to target the opposition party leader.

“Unable to bear the extreme pressure, he died by suicide. Now, the MLA and the police personnel are pressuring the family to admit that he had died due to family disputes,” the TDP leader alleged.

Pedda Reddy rubbished Prabhakar’s allegations and said it was unfortunate that the TDP was trying to gain political mileage even from the death of a police inspector.

“There is absolutely no political pressure on the inspector. It is not correct to play cheap politics over such an unfortunate incident. If necessary, we shall request the police to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident,” the YSRCP MLA said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022

2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

