Odisha: Elderly couple die by suicide over pressure by finance firm to repay loan

An elderly couple in Odisha’s Puri district died by suicide on Sunday morning after continuous harassment by representatives of a finance company over repayment of monthly EMIs, police said. A few staff of a private financing firm had visited their place on Saturday evening and stayed till late night. (Representative file image)

The 58-year-old mason from Anlajodi village of Puri district and his wife were found dead inside their house on Sunday morning by their neighbours, police said.

The couple was declared dead on arrival in the Khurda district headquarters hospital.

According to the couple’s sons who were in Bhubaneswar, a few staff of a private financing firm had visited their place on Saturday evening and stayed till late night.

“They used several coercive methods including abusing my parents to pay up the EMIs at any cost as they had defaulted on payments in the last 3-4 months. I told my father that I would pay up when I reach home on Sunday morning. I think the coercion by the finance company staff was too much for my ageing parents,” the elder son said.

However, he could not recall the finance company’s name and the total amount that his parents were supposed to pay.

A neighbour of the couple said she had seen at least four people visit the couple threatening to pay the loan amount.

“The couple requested them to give some time, but they did not relent,” she said.

A former sarpanch of the area said most of the people in the village are farmers and they take loans from private finance companies.

“The annual interest rate is sometimes 26%. Once the farmers take the loan, then there is no escape. They take multiple loans from local moneylenders and finance companies just to pay off the previous loans. These companies should check the financial background of people before issuing loans,” he said.

