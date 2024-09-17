Police look into assault of man in Kamakshipalya

The Bengaluru police said on Monday that they have launched a probe into the alleged assault of a 27-year-old man who was stripped and forced to walk home naked in Kamakshipalya by a repeat offender. The accused, who hails from Rajagopal Nagar, reportedly attacked the youth after accusing him of disrespecting him

Pawan alias Kadabu (28), allegedly stripped the young man, assaulted him, and recorded the incident before leaking the video online which went viral. The incident took place about two weeks ago.

The accused, who hails from Rajagopal Nagar, reportedly attacked the youth after accusing him of disrespecting him. The victim is reportedly an informer for the Kamakshipalya police.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, West Division DCP S Girish said, “The attack appears to have been a result of Kadabu suspecting that Vishwas had been providing information about his activities to the police. We only learned about the incident through social media,” he said. The DCP added that authorities are searching for both Kadabu and the victim and a case will be registered once a formal complaint is received from the victim.