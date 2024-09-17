Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police look into assault of man in Kamakshipalya

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Sep 17, 2024 07:42 AM IST

The Bengaluru police said on Monday that they have launched a probe into the alleged assault of a 27-year-old man who was stripped and forced to walk home naked

The Bengaluru police said on Monday that they have launched a probe into the alleged assault of a 27-year-old man who was stripped and forced to walk home naked in Kamakshipalya by a repeat offender.

The accused, who hails from Rajagopal Nagar, reportedly attacked the youth after accusing him of disrespecting him
The accused, who hails from Rajagopal Nagar, reportedly attacked the youth after accusing him of disrespecting him

Pawan alias Kadabu (28), allegedly stripped the young man, assaulted him, and recorded the incident before leaking the video online which went viral. The incident took place about two weeks ago.

The accused, who hails from Rajagopal Nagar, reportedly attacked the youth after accusing him of disrespecting him. The victim is reportedly an informer for the Kamakshipalya police.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, West Division DCP S Girish said, “The attack appears to have been a result of Kadabu suspecting that Vishwas had been providing information about his activities to the police. We only learned about the incident through social media,” he said. The DCP added that authorities are searching for both Kadabu and the victim and a case will be registered once a formal complaint is received from the victim.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On