Police probing cyber abuse of Pahalgam survivors’ families, Vikram Misri

New Delhi : The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday said they are probing a complaint from Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas against the online harassment faced by families of survivors of the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and foreign secretary Vikram Misri. cops say probing harassment complaint against op sindoor victims(Representative image/PTI)

Brittas, in his letter stated, he sent police screenshots, news links, social media posts and other information indicating “cyber attack” against Misri and his family, and kin of survivor N. Ramachandran and of Lt. Vinay Narwal who died in the attack.

An officer said, “An FIR has not been registered. We always ask our complainants to furnish evidence, especially in cases of online harassment.” HTC