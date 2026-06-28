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Police raid homes of eight held in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case

The Ram Temple trust on Saturday confirmed that its general secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignations.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 11:06 am IST
By Rohit Kumar Singh, Lucknow
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Police on Sunday morning conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of all eight people arrested amid allegations of irregularities in the collection of donations for the Ram Temple, which have snowballed into a major controversy, triggering political slugfests, police action and calls for accountability.

Ram Temple donation controversy deepens; police search houses of 8 arrested(Representative image/HT photo)

Meanwhile, the Ram Temple trust on Saturday confirmed that its general secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignations.

The controversy first surfaced on June 7 when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth 5 crore to 7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings.

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On June 13, the state government set up the SIT at the request of the temple trust. The panel conducted a preliminary inquiry in Ayodhya between June 15 and 20 and flagged prima facie irregularities in the handling of cash and valuables offered by devotees.

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The eight accused are currently in judicial custody.

Investigators are examining whether additional persons were involved in the alleged conspiracy and are collecting further evidence to strengthen the case.

Seeking to reassure devotees, the trust said it remained committed to ensuring a fair and transparent investigation. “We are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days… We assure everyone that we will take measures to prevent any such unfortunate situation from arising in the future,” it said.

It urged people not to be swayed by “rumours or misinformation” and clarified that the sanctity of the temple remained intact.

“We assure everyone that no irreparable damage has occurred to the sanctity of the temple. We request all devotees not to be misled by rumours, misinformation or false propaganda. Such attempts cannot shake Sanatan Dharma, the temple or the faith of millions of devotees,” the statement said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

ayodhya ram temple
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