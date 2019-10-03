e-paper
Police recover 13 bikes stolen from Delhi and sent to Guwahati by train

The Government Railway Police had been alert since September 29 when it recovered two motorcycles which were brought from Delhi.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:16 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The 13 motorcycles which were recovered from the Guwahati railway station on Tuesday.
The 13 motorcycles which were recovered from the Guwahati railway station on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Railway police in Assam recovered 13 stolen Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles on Wednesday which were allegedly on their way from Delhi to Manipur via Guwahati, officials said.

“The 13 motorbikes which arrived here in Guwahati on a train from New Delhi were found to be stolen from Delhi after checking their papers,” said Rajveer, the Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police, Assam.

A Guwahati-based man for whom the consignment of allegedly stolen motorcycles was meant, did not turn up at the station.

The motorcycles landed at the parcel office at the Guwahati railway station on Tuesday morning after they arrived on the New Delhi-Guwahati Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express.

The motorcycles had Manipur registrations, but when the police scoured through the records of one of the motorcycles, they found it was registered in Delhi.

“When we made a call to the person in Delhi he informed us the motorcycle had been stolen,” said Rajveer. The GRP officials then looked for details of owners of other motorcycles and got in touch with Delhi police.

“All the 13 motorcycles, according to FIRs registered in various police stations including Hauz Khas, Jamia Nagar, Hari Nagar and so on, were stolen between June and August,” said Rajveer.

The GRP has been alert since September 29 when it recovered two motorcycles which were brought from Delhi. “We arrested two persons originally from Manipur in connection with this case who told us the route. We suspect these motorcycles may also be destined for Manipur,” Rajveer said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:16 IST

