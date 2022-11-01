Police stop Shiv Sainiks from entering K’taka to join protests

About 50 activists of Shiv Sena who had arrived in cars to take part in the ‘Black Day’ protests in Karnataka were stopped at the Koganolli checkpoint outside Nippani town in Belagavi and sent back, police said on Monday.

The Shiv Sena members argued with the Karnataka police when they were stopped and shouted pro-Maharashtrian slogans of including the Marathi-speaking places in Karnataka within Maharashtra.

Speaking to news persons at Koganolli check post, Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane criticised Karnataka for not allowing them into the state to take part in the protests.

“Every citizen, without anyone’s permission has the right to move to any place in the country. Preventing us from taking part in Belagavi protest itself is a proof of how the Marathis are being treated in that state,” Devane said.

“We have always supported the Marathis and helped in protecting their lawful rights,” he added.

Earlier, about 200 Sena activists had started their rally after paying tribute to Rajashree Shahu Maharaj’s samadhi at Kolhapur who were later stopped and sent back.

The district had deployed heavy police force in Koganolli and Shinnolli check posts to prevent the entry of Shiv Sena activists.

As per the intelligence inputs, two factions, the Uddhav Thackeray-led one and the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena have already sent their cadre across the border, an official familiar with the matter said.

Ahead of the protests 2,500 police personnel, 9 City Armed Reserve (CAR)and 10 Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, 500 Home Guards, 15 circle Inspectors, 12 ACPs and three DCPs were pressed into the service, said police.

“At least 30 CCTV have been installed and eight drone cameras will record the both Rajyostava and Black Day celebration programmes, said a senior police officer. “ More than 80% of the police force will be deputed at pro-Maharashtrians events where possibilities of untoward incidents are more,” said the officer.

The Belagavi police increased the deployment of security personnel in the border district after receiving inputs that Shiv Sena activists from Maharashtra will be allegedly holding a ‘Black Day’ protest ahead of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November 1, a police official in the know of matter said.

Meanwhile celebrations for Karnataka Rajyostava started in the border city with thousands thronging the Rani Channamma circle.

“The pro-Maharashtrians oppose our language leading us to join the Rajyostava celebration with great spirit and zeal,” said the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike member Ganesh Rokhade.

The district has planned a grand event for the day with Kittur Rani Chennamma circle being the centre place of the celebration.

According to the police record, about two lakh people had thronged the circle to celebrate the Karnataka formation day in 2020. In 2021, there was no celebration on the account of the demise of Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar, according to the police.

As a part of the celebrations, the residents put up Kannada flag across Belagavi. A 10,000-feet long Kannada flag will be taken out in a procession on Rajyotsava day, said an official.