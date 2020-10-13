Police teams of 3 states reach Uttarakhand to nab Nepalese involved in high-profile theft cases

dehradun

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:16 IST

Police teams of the at least three states - Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana - have come to Uttarakhand in the last few days to nab Nepalese citizens allegedly involved in various theft cases in their respective states. The accused, after committing the thefts, came to Uttarakhand to hide from the police.

In one of the incidents, a team of Navi Mumbai police reached Bhatlani village in Nainital district in search of a Nepalese man accused of committing theft at a doctor’s house in Navi Mumbai where he used to work as a servant.

He allegedly stole jewellery, cash and other valuables from the house and came to the village in Nainital where his wife lives.

Dinesh Nath Mahant, station house officer (SHO) of Nainital’s Kaladhungi police station, who assisted the team of Navi Mumbai police said, “The team had reached Nainital on Monday and based on their inputs, reached the house of accused Ramesh Singh.”

“There they could only find his wife while he was missing. They then questioned his wife who informed that he had fled to Nepal. The police team then searched the house and recovered a gold biscuit worth about Rs 5 lakh which was stolen from the doctor’s house,” said Mahant.

“The Navi Mumbai police team then took Singh’s wife along with them for further probe.”

In another incident, a team of Punjab police from Ludhiana reached the border town of Banbasa in Champawat district near India-Nepal border to nab two Nepalese men accused of committing theft at a businessman’s house in Ludhiana.

The team stayed in Banbasa town for three days but returned empty-handed on Monday.

Govind Singh Bisht, station house officer (SHO) of Sharda Barrage police outpost in Banbasa, said, “Punjab police had come here in search of two Nepalese men who committed a theft of Rs 1.5 crore in Ludhiana on October 8.”

“They stayed here for three days to nab the two accused but couldn’t find them and returned. We extended full co-operation to them,” said Bisht.

Meanwhile, a team of Telangana police had also come to Uttarakhand and nabbed seven Nepalese men for committing several thefts across big cities of Telangana.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law and order), Uttarakhand police, said that it is a “challenge for the state police to stop the Nepalese criminal elements living in state from committing crimes in other states.”

“It is mainly because the state shares a porous border with Nepal which the criminals of Nepalese origin take advantage of. Uttarakhand police is cooperating fully with the other state police teams coming here for probe,” said Kumar.